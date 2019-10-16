Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Japan's Sayaka Takahashi In First Round

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Denmark Open after going down in straight games to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Wednesday. Saina Nehwal lost the first game 15-21 and in the second game she was trailing 20-16 at one stage and despite showing resilience at the end, Saina failed to take the match to the decider and lost the second game 21-23. Earlier in the day, Pranav Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy defeated their German opponents to advance to the next round in the mixed doubles' category of the ongoing tournament. Kidambi Srikanth will be in action later in the day where he will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

On Tuesday, PV Sindhu, bidding for her first title since the World Championships, began her campaign at the Denmark Open on a positive note as she beat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska 22-20, 21-18 to enter second round. By virtue of the victory, PV Sindhu extended her head-to-head record against Mariska to 5-0. In the men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap went down to Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 21-12 to be eliminated in the first round.

The first game between PV Sindhu and her Indonesian counterpart remained neck and neck till the mid-game interval. From there on, PV Sindhu showed her dominance to clinch the game.

In the second game, PV Sindhu outclassed Mariska from the outset of the game. The fifth seeded Indian took a 11-5 lead and from there on she didn't look back to seal the match in 37 minutes.

In the men's doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Young Dae 24-22, 21-11 in 39 minutes to advance to the second round.