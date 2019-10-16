 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Japan's Sayaka Takahashi In First Round

Updated: 16 October 2019 18:28 IST

Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the first round as she lost to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in straight games.

Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To Japan
Saina Nehwal knocked out in the first round of Denmark Open. © AFP

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Denmark Open after going down in straight games to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Wednesday. Saina Nehwal lost the first game 15-21 and in the second game she was trailing 20-16 at one stage and despite showing resilience at the end, Saina failed to take the match to the decider and lost the second game 21-23. Earlier in the day, Pranav Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy defeated their German opponents to advance to the next round in the mixed doubles' category of the ongoing tournament. Kidambi Srikanth will be in action later in the day where he will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

On Tuesday, PV Sindhu, bidding for her first title since the World Championships, began her campaign at the Denmark Open on a positive note as she beat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska 22-20, 21-18 to enter second round. By virtue of the victory, PV Sindhu extended her head-to-head record against Mariska to 5-0. In the men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap went down to Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 21-12 to be eliminated in the first round.

The first game between PV Sindhu and her Indonesian counterpart remained neck and neck till the mid-game interval. From there on, PV Sindhu showed her dominance to clinch the game.

In the second game, PV Sindhu outclassed Mariska from the outset of the game. The fifth seeded Indian took a 11-5 lead and from there on she didn't look back to seal the match in 37 minutes.

In the men's doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Young Dae 24-22, 21-11 in 39 minutes to advance to the second round.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Saina Nehwal Badminton
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Denmark Open: On Twitter, Saina Nehwal
Denmark Open: On Twitter, Saina Nehwal's SOS To Foreign Minister S Jaishankar For Visa
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Get Tough Draw At French Open
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Get Tough Draw At French Open
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Korea Open Glory
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Korea Open Glory
China Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out In First Round, PV Sindhu Advances
China Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out In First Round, PV Sindhu Advances
Former Champions Saina Nehwal, Sourabh Verma Lead India
Former Champions Saina Nehwal, Sourabh Verma Lead India's Charge At Chinese Taipei Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.