Currently out of action due to a sore left knee, PV Sindhu has struck the headlines, this time for her money, as the star Indian shuttler was named the world's joint-16th highest-paid female athlete in 2023 by Forbes on Friday. In fact, Sindhu is the only shuttler and Indian in the list of top 20 female athletes released by the American business magazine. She is joint 16th in the list along with American gymnast Simone Biles. Both Sindhu and Biles have an estimate earning of $7.1 million (approx Rs 60 crore).

With the likes of Serena Williams retired and Naomi Osaka sidelined for the year, the list is topped by Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek. Having won the French Open this year, Swiatek has made an estimated $23.9 million (approx Rs 199 crore) in 2023.

The list is dominated by tennis stars, with China's Eileen Gu (FREESTYLE SKIING) the only exception in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Sindhu has opted for a protected rank of No 10 which will be locked in BWF standings until she recovers.

She sustained the injury on her left knee and pulled out during her second-round women's singles match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong at the French Open on October 26.

Eyeing a medal at next year's Paris Olympics, Sindhu will now move her base from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under the legendary Prakash Padukone in the build up to the Paris Games.

The 28-year-old had a week-long stint under Padukone in September and before the Asian Games, she had indicated that she would be training under him. The 28-year-old, who is nursing a niggle in her left knee, finally revealed the move in a social media post.

"For those wondering and constantly asking me, the cat is finally out of the bag!!," she wrote on 'X', formerly twitter.

"Prakash sir is assuming the role of the mentor in my setup. I started training with him at the end of August, and it's been uphill ever since," wrote the former world champion.

"He's more than a mentor; he's my guide, my guru, and, above all, a true friend. I wholeheartedly believe he possesses the magic to bring out the absolute best from my game.

