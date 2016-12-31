 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Premier Badminton League 2017: Lesser Known Facts

Updated: 31 December 2016 16:53 IST

The third edition of the Premier Badminton League will start from January 1. The tournament was earlier called Indian Badminton League.

Premier Badminton League 2017: Lesser Known Facts
PV Sindhu is one of the top draws of Premier Badminton League © PTI

The Premier Badminton League, which started in 2013, has attracted top talents from across the world. The 2017 edition will also see many of the top 10 badminton players competing for the top prize. The inaugural edition of the Badminton League was held August 14 to August 31 2013. Hyderabad Hotshots, who has now changed name to Hyderabad Hunters, won the inaugural title in Mumbai. The 2017 edition will start on Sunday with Hyderabad Hunters facing Chennai Smashers. PV Sindhu will face Carolina Marin in the opening tie.

Here are some facts about the Premier Badminton League:

# After 2013, the PBL was not held for two years due to several issues. The first edition was called Indian Badminton League, and the name was changed to Premier Badminton League later.

# The second edition was finally held in 2016. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was the brand ambassador of the edition. Delhi Acers won the title by defeating Mumbai Rockets 4-3.

# The Premier Badminton League matches will be held in 11-point format and not the usual 21-point format.

# There will be trump match in every fixture. Winning the match will fetch the Premier Badminton League teams extra points while losing it will lead to loss of points.

# Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain turned out to be the costliest buy of the third edition of the Premier Badminton League. She was roped in by Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 61.5 lakhs.

# Kidambi Srikanth fetched the highest amount by an Indian at the players auction for the 2017 edition. Srikanth was bought for Rs 51 lakhs by the Awadhe Warriors.

# Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu fetched Rs 39 lakhs. She was picked by Chennai Smashers.

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The PBL 2017 will be held from January 1 to January 14
  • Hyderabad Hunters will play Chennai Smashers in the opening match
  • PV Sindhu will play Carolina Marin in the opening match
Related Articles
Premier Badminton League 2017: Complete List of Players For All Six Teams
Premier Badminton League 2017: Complete List of Players For All Six Teams
PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Excited About PBL Opening Clash in 11-Point Format
PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Excited About PBL Opening Clash in 11-Point Format
Premier Badminton League 2017: A Look Back at The Previous Seasons
Premier Badminton League 2017: A Look Back at The Previous Seasons
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.