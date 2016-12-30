Premier Badminton League 2017: Complete List of Players For All Six Teams

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are some of the big names set to participate in PBL 2017.

The new season of the Premier Badminton League is set to start on January 1, with six teams vying for the title. The tournament will commence in Hyderabad, while Delhi will host the final on January 14. PBL 2017 will feature some of the biggest names in badminton, including Indian stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

Among the big names, the Delhi Acers team will feature Jan Jorgensen, while Saina Nehwal will lead Awadhe Warriors' challenge. The in-form Sung Ji-Hyun will play for Mumbai Rockets, whereas world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin is in the Hyderabad Hunters team. Viktor Axelsen is the big name in the Bengaluru Blasters side, and all eyes will be on PV Sindhu when she takes to the court for Chennai Smashers.

Here is a look at the complete list of players of all the six participating teams.

Delhi Acers

Jan o Jorgensen, Siril Verma, Son Wan Ho - men's singles; Aakarshi Kashyap, Nitchaon Jindapol - women's singles; Akshay Dewalkar, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov - men's/mixed doubles; Jwala Gutta, Maneesha K - women's/mixed doubles.

Awadhe Warriors

Aditya Joshi, Kidambi Srikanth, Vincent Wong Wing Ki - men's singles; Rituparna Das, Saina Nehwal - women's singles; Bodin Isara, Goh W Shem, Markis Kido - men's/mixed doubles; P Sawant, Savitree Amitrapai - women's/mixed doubles.

Mumbai Rockets

Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy, Shreyansh Jaiswal - men's singles; Sung Ji Hyun, Vrushali Gummadi - women's singles; Chirag Shetty, Lee Yong Dae, Nipithphon Phuangphuapet - men's/mixed doubles; Mohita Sahdev, Nadiezda Zieba - women's/mixed doubles.

Hyderabad Hunters

B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Rajiv Ouseph - men's singles; Carolina Marin, Sree Krishna Priya - women's singles; Satwik Sai Raj, Tan Boon Heong, Tan Wee Kiong - men's/mixed doubles; Chau Hoi Wah, Meghana J - women's/mixed doubles.

Bengaluru Blasters

Viktor Axelsen, Sourabh Verma, Boonsak Ponsana - men's singles; RS Gadde, Cheung Ngan Yi - women's singles; Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa - women's/mixed doubles; Pranaav Chopra, Ko Sung-Hyun, Yoo Yeon Seong - men's/mixed doubles.

Chennai Smashers

PV Sindhu, Arundhati Pantawane - women's singles; Parupalli Kashyap, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Tommy Sugiarto - men's singles; Gabrielle Adcock, Ramya Tulasi - women's/mixed doubles; B Sumeeth Reddy, Chris Adcock, Mads Pieler Kolding - men's/mixed doubles.