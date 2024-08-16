Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and felicitated India's Paris Olympics athletes on Independence Day at his residence on Thursday. During the meet, PM Modi interacted with several athletes, including star shuttler Lakshya Sen. Lakshya, who made his Olympics debut in Paris, lost the bronze medal match to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in three games. After Lakshya failed to win a medal, Prakash Padukone, head coach of Indian badminton contingent, was critical of the shuttlers performance at the Paris Olympics, saying that they need to step up and take the responsibility.

However, during the light-hearted chat with PM Modi, Lakshya revealed that coach Prakash (Padukone) took his phone during his matches to help him stay focused.

"Prakash Sir had taken away my phone during the matches, and said you won't get it until the matches are over," Lakshya told PM Modi.

On a lighter note, PM Modi told Lakshya: "Prakash (Padukone) sir was so disciplined and strict, will send him to the next Olympics as well."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent that participated in #ParisOlympics2024, at his residence.



He said, "... It is an honour to have you all here... PR Sreejesh proved why he is known as 'The Wall'. Everyone who won a medal and even those who lost by...

Sen, made history as the first Indian shuttler to reach the semifinals in men's badminton at the Olympics. He topped his group with victories over top players like Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16.

He also stunned Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals. But he fell short of bagging his maiden Olympics medal after losing to world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinal.

Reflecting on the overall support he received, Sen expressed, "It was heartbreaking, coming so close to a win but falling short in the end."

PM Modi then offered words of encouragement to a shuttler from Almora, stating, “It would have been great if you came back with a medal, but still, you played well. But, people watch with excitement, not just from abroad, but children in our country are inspired by how well you played in the Olympics."

Sen concluded by expressing his determination to continue improving his game, practising hard, and serving as an inspiration to young badminton players in India.

(With IANS Inputs)