PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets

Hyderabad Hunters will aim to bounce back from the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Awadhe Warriors in their last match, when they take on Mumbai Rockets in a league phase match on Wednesday, January 4. With Carolina Marin having won her two matches in the tournament so far, having beaten both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, she will aim to continue her winning run when she takes to the court on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Mumbai Rockets' Sung Ji-Hyun will hope to stop Marin in her tracks during their match.

B Sai Praneeth and Rajiv Ouseph both showed touches of brilliance in Hyderabad's 5-0 loss in the last match, and will aim to get back to the winning track on Wednesday.

Both teams boast of strong teams in the doubles categories, and the match promises to be an enticing one for the neutrals.