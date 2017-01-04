 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets

Updated: 04 January 2017 17:53 IST

Hyderabad Hunters and Mumbai Rockets will come face-to-face in Mumbai in a Premier Badminton League clash on Wednesday. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match in Hyderabad.

PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets
PBL Live 2017: Carolina Marin will hope to continue her winning run. © PBL

Hyderabad Hunters will aim to bounce back from the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Awadhe Warriors in their last match, when they take on Mumbai Rockets in a league phase match on Wednesday, January 4. With Carolina Marin having won her two matches in the tournament so far, having beaten both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, she will aim to continue her winning run when she takes to the court on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Mumbai Rockets' Sung Ji-Hyun will hope to stop Marin in her tracks during their match.

B Sai Praneeth and Rajiv Ouseph both showed touches of brilliance in Hyderabad's 5-0 loss in the last match, and will aim to get back to the winning track on Wednesday.

Both teams boast of strong teams in the doubles categories, and the match promises to be an enticing one for the neutrals.

Topics : Badminton Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar Ajay Jayaram
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Premier Badminton League, 2017: Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy Power Mumbai Rockets to Win Over Delhi Acers
Premier Badminton League, 2017: Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy Power Mumbai Rockets to Win Over Delhi Acers
Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How To Watch The Epic Clash
Sung Ji Hyun vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How To Watch The Epic Clash
PBL 2017: PV Sindhu Leads Chennai Smashers To 5-0 Win Over Bengaluru Blasters
PBL 2017: PV Sindhu Leads Chennai Smashers To 5-0 Win Over Bengaluru Blasters
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.