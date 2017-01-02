Parupalli Kashyap vs Victor Axelsen, Premier Badminton League 2017: How To Watch The Exciting Clash

The badminton followers will witness the epic clash of Parupalli Kashyap and Viktor Axelsen.

The badminton followers will witness the epic clash of Parupalli Kashyap and Viktor Axelsen. © PTI

The third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) has completed two days in the 2017 season and some top clashes have definitely attracted the fans and the crowd to follow the exciting badminton league. Though Spain's Carolina Marin managed to beat India's PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, but the shuttlers gave tough fight to the Spaniard in both the clashes played in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, the badminton followers will witness the epic clash of Chennai Smashers' Parupalli Kashyap and Bengaluru Blasters' Viktor Axelsen.

Axelsen, who is also the World No.4 and Rio Olympics bronze medalist, have met Parupalli Kashyap twice in the international circuit, and interestingly, Kashyap (World No.62) have won both the matches.

It will surely be a revenge match for the Denmark player.

Apart from Parupalli Kashyap, Chennai's team has Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto and PV Sindhu in singles while Bengaluru boasts of India's Ashwini Ponappa and Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.

Here is everything you need to know about the Parupalli Kashyap vs Victor Axelsen PBL 2017 match

Where can one watch the Parupalli Kashyap vs Victor Axelsen match live?

You can watch the live telecast of this match Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can one watch Parupalli Kashyap vs Victor Axelsen live stream?

You can follow the live stream on HotStar.

What time will the Parupalli Kashyap vs Victor Axelsen match start?

The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can one track the live updates of the match?

You can track all the live updates via NDTV's Parupalli Kashyap vs Victor Axelsen live blog.