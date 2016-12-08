 
Parupalli Kashyap Reaches Korea Masters GP Gold Quarter-Finals

Updated: 08 December 2016 16:12 IST

Parupalli Kashyap defeated China's Zhou Zeqi in the Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold

Parupalli Kashyap won gold medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games © PTI

Jeju:

Parupalli Kashyap, Commonwealth Games champion, reached the quarter-finals of the Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold after notching up a thrilling three-game win over China's Zhou Zeqi in the men's singles competition.

On a comeback trail, Kashyap defeated Zeqi 21-11, 13-21, 21-8 in a match that lasted 45 minutes. Kashyap will next take on local shuttler Jeon Hyeok Jin, sixth seed.

The shuttler from Hyderabad walked away with the first game after opening a slender 3-1 lead early on. Then slowly and steadily crafted his way before reeling off five straight points to earn the bragging rights.

In the second game, however, Zeqi turned the tables as he zoomed to a 11-6 lead, and despite Kashyap narrowing the margin to 12-13, the Chinese marched ahead to roar back into the contest.

Jolted by his rival's performance, Kashyap changed gears to move to a 8-3 lead in the decider and didn't give any chance to his Chinese rival. He continued his domination to seal a place in the quarters.

Topics : Badminton
Highlights
  • Parupalli Kashyap is in the last eight of Korea Masters
  • He beat China's Zhou Zeqi
  • Kashyap will next take on local shuttler Jeon Hyeok Jin
