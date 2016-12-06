 
Parupalli Kashyap Reaches Second Round at Korea Masters

Updated: 06 December 2016 15:44 IST

Parupalli Kashyap entered second round of the Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold after his rival Kang Min Woo pulled out of the tournament

Parupalli Kashyap won gold medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games © PTI

Jeju:

On a comeback trail, India's Parupalli Kashyap reached second round of the men's singles competition at the USD 120,000 Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold in Jeju on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Games champion entered the second round after his rival Kang Min Woo pulled out of the tournament. He will next take on fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Korea at the Seogwipo Olympic Stadium.

A former top 10 player, Kashyap had suffered multiple injuries in the run-up to the Olympics and eventually could not make it to the Rio Games.

Topics : Badminton
