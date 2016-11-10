 
PV Sindhu Hails PM Narendra Modi's Move to Demonetize Rs 500, 1,000 Notes

Updated: 10 November 2016 23:13 IST

PV Sindhu told reporters that she supports the government's decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes and termed it as a 'good' move.

PV Sindhu said after she clinched silver at Rio Olympic, her life has changed. © AFP

Ace shuttler and Rio Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu on Thursday welcomed Centre's move of scrapping high denomination notes and termed it as a good decision.

"I think (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji has taken a good decision... that now the new Rs 2000 notes have come out. It was a good decision, nothing apart," Sindhu told reporters when asked about the government's decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

She said she will be happy if a biopic on her and her acclaimed coach P Gopichand comes on the celluloid.

"We are also looking at it. Let's see. Thanks to all the fans for so much love. Let see what will happen, " Sindhu said when asked whether a biopic on her and her coach as being wished by fans, would come on a big screen.

Asked which actress she wants to see donning her role, she smiled.

Sindhu and her coach P Gopichand were here to take part in the Madhya Pradesh government's sports function, 'Khel Alankaran Samaroh.'

During the function the state government conferred Eklavya awards on 14 sports-persons, Vikram awards on 10 players, Vishwamitra awards on two coaches and one lifetime achievement award.

Asked about she had fetched low price in the auction of Premier Badminton League (PBL), she said that money doesn't count adding that it is playing that was important.

"I put the good playing and game first and money, prizes are secondary," she added.

Sindhu said after she clinched silver at Rio Olympic, her life has changed. Now people have high expectation from me and I have to work hard, she said.

Badminton was getting ample encouragement in the country and there was immense potential for its expansion, said Gopichand.

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu said welcomed Centre's demonetisation move
  • China Super Series is the next major assignment for PV Sindhu
  • Sindhu was bought for 39 lakhs by Chennai Smashers at PBL auction
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
BWF World Superseries Finals: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semifinals
