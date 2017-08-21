 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth Strolls Into Second Round Of World Badminton Championships

Updated: 21 August 2017 21:04 IST

Kidambi Srikanth, seeded eighth, will next take on Frenchman Lucas Corvee on Tuesday.

Kidambi Srikanth Strolls Into Second Round Of World Badminton Championships
Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the 2nd round with a straight game win over Sergey Sirant. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start to his 2017 World Badminton Championships, disposing off Sergey Sirant in the opening round without much fuss. The Indian shuttler marched into the second round of the men's singles event on Monday with a straight game 21-13, 21-12 win over the Russian in a match that lasted just 29 minutes. Srikanth, seeded eighth, will next take on Frenchman Lucas Corvee on Tuesday.

The Indian shuttler is coming at the back of some sterling performances, having won the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and the Australian Open Series, and is a big hope for a medal at the World Championships.

Srikanth made a nervy start in the opening round match as he missed a few points but his smart net play and precise smashes helped him open up a 11-6 lead at the break.

The first game became a foregone conclusion as Srikanth raced into a 15-7 lead and then quickly wrapped it up to take a 1-0 lead.

The second game went much in the same manner as the first with Srikanth zooming to a 11-5 deal after a cagey beginning. The Russian seemed to put up a better fight with the rallies lasting longer but still proved to be no match to Srikanth.

The Indian star opened up a 19-10 lead and though he lost two straight points he made it up by winning two consecutive points of his own to take the match in straight games.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth marches into 2nd round of badminton worlds
  • Srikanth beat Sergey Sirant 21-13, 21-12
  • Srikanth will next take on Frenchman Lucas Corvee
Related Articles
Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Lead India's Hunt For Elusive Gold At World Championships
Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Lead India's Hunt For Elusive Gold At World Championships
World Badminton Championship: Want To Start With A Clean Slate, Says Kidambi Srikanth
World Badminton Championship: Want To Start With A Clean Slate, Says Kidambi Srikanth
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.