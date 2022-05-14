India will look to punch well above their weight as they take on 14-time champions and holder Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. India will look to create history once again, having already defeated Malaysia and Denmark, respectively. Indonesia, on the other hand, have been the team to beat, having thrashed China and Japan in the quarters and semis. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have led the charge in the singles department, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have shown maturity in doubles.

When will the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final be played?

The India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final will be played on Sunday, May 15.

Where will the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final be played?

The India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

What time will the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final start?

The India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final?

The India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final will broadcasted on the Viacom18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final?

The live streaming of the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final will be available on Voot Select.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)