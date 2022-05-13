The Indian men's badminton team scripted a memorable 3-2 win over Malaysia to enter the semi-finals of Thomas Cup for the first time in 43 years. India is thus assured of at least a bronze at the Thomas Cup. The country has not won a medal at the event since 1979. India had bagged three bronze in the past when they reached inter-zonal finals. However, it is the first time since the change in the qualifying format that the country won a medal at the prestigious tournament. Lakshya Sen will face off against world No.1 Victor Axelsen in the first match, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen in the second game. In the third game, Kidambi Srikanth will be up against world No. 3 Anders Antonsen. In the final match of the day, HS Prannoy will take on Rasmus Gemke.

When will the India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match will take place on Friday, May 13.

Where will the India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

What time will the India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match begin?

The India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match will begin at 04:30 PM IST,

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match will be broadcasted live on Sports18.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match will be live streamed on Voot.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)