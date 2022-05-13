Story ProgressBack to home
Thomas Cup Semifinals, India vs Denmark, Live Score Updates: Lakshya Sen Loses First Game Against Viktor Axelsen
India vs Denmark,Thomas Cup Semi-final 2022: Lakshya Sen got off to a good start but lost the the first game of the ongoing Thomas Cup semi-final tie against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the Impact Arena in Thailand.
Thomas Cup Live: India face Denmark in the semi-finals.© Twitter
India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup Semi-final 2022: Lakshya Sen got off to a good start but lost the the first game of the ongoing Thomas Cup semi-final tie against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the Impact Arena in Thailand. Indian men's team created history as the likes of HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwik-Chirag led the team to their first semi-final in 43 years and confirmed the first medal for India at the Thomas Cup. With quarterfinals tie against Malaysia tied at 2-2, HS Prannnoy won the deciding match, beating Leong Jun Hao in straight games as the Indian men's team ran onto the court celebrating the historic feat. Denmark, on the other hand, had to shrug off a tough challenge against South Korea.
Here are the Live Updates of the Thomas Cup 2022 Semifinals Tie Between India and Denmark from the Impact Arena in Thailand
- 17:12 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: JUST WIDE!Sen took another leap, trying to caught Axelsen off guard! However, he misses his smash-cum-dropshot!Live Score; Sen 3 (0):(1) 6 Axelsen
- 17:05 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: AXELSEN TAKES 1ST GAME!Axelsen takes the first game 21-13. Sen will look to make a comeback in the next one.
- 17:00 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: OUT!Sen just misses his smash! He tried to plant it right on the line but misses!Live Score; Sen 11:17 Axelsen
- 16:55 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: EXCELLENT SHOT!Too hard to call where this tie will end. Both players have started well. After 13 minutes, Axelsen leads by a couple of points.Live Score; Sen 9:11 Axelsen
- 16:48 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: WHAT A SHOT!Sen refuses to give up! What a smash!Live Score; Sen 5:5 Axelsen
- 16:42 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: WE'RE UNDERWAY!Lively start to this contest! Axelsen won the first point but Sen took the second.Live Score; Sen 1:1 Axelsen
- 16:27 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: HEAVYWEIGHTS CLASH!Lakshay Sen will face Viktor Axelsen in the first match of the tie. Both players have met six times, and Axelsen has won five of those encounters. However, Lakshya Sen has been in fine form and will back himself for the win against the lanky Dane!
- 16:03 (IST)THOMAS CUP SF LIVE: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Thomas Cup semi-finals. India face Denmark in the first semi-final tie at the Impact Arena in Thailand.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!
