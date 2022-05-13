India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup Semi-final 2022: Lakshya Sen got off to a good start but lost the the first game of the ongoing Thomas Cup semi-final tie against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the Impact Arena in Thailand. Indian men's team created history as the likes of HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwik-Chirag led the team to their first semi-final in 43 years and confirmed the first medal for India at the Thomas Cup. With quarterfinals tie against Malaysia tied at 2-2, HS Prannnoy won the deciding match, beating Leong Jun Hao in straight games as the Indian men's team ran onto the court celebrating the historic feat. Denmark, on the other hand, had to shrug off a tough challenge against South Korea.

Here are the Live Updates of the Thomas Cup 2022 Semifinals Tie Between India and Denmark from the Impact Arena in Thailand