The contingent is the biggest ever but focus would be on a handful of tried-and-tested names, especially the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, when Indian shuttlers go up against a world-class field in the India Open Super 750 tournament beginning in New Delhi on Tuesday. Despite the name, Indian success at the tournament hasn't been particularly regular with none from the host nation winning any title in the past two editions. The 46-strong group that will take the court this week would be desperate to make some amends after an ordinary Olympic campaign six months ago.

The expectations would be especially high from Satwik and Chirag, who claimed the doubles title in 2022, the same year in which the currently erratic Lakshya Sen notched the men's singles top honour.

More than 200 players from powerhouse badminton nations such as India, China, Japan, Denmark, South Korea and Indonesia will be in action this week.

Chirag and Satwik, who are former world number ones, have made a good start to the season by reaching the semifinals of the Malaysia Super 1000 last week.

Despite the Paris Games disappointment, they have emerged as India's most reliable performers over the last two years by regularly making the deep end of the draws.

They would be expected to do the same in the USD 950,000 event to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium here.

Satwik and Chirag, semifinalists at the 2024 China Masters, will face Malaysia's Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee in their opening round.

Advertisement

"The last time we came here was after playing the final of the Malaysia Open and reached the final here also. This time also we have started (the year) with a semi-final in Malaysia and want to improve on last year's results," Chirag said.

"It is our home tournament and we really want to go one better than last year. Playing in different conditions, the first few rounds are tricky to get used to. Some stadium are fast and some slow but we have been in circuit for 7-8 years, so we are accustomed." While the Indians have shown impressive form, they will be seeking improvement in quick rallies and service variations in a bid to better their runners-up position in the tournament last year.

However, the Indian pair will face stiff competition from top names such as China's Olympic silver-medallists Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

Also there in the field are Paris bronze-medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, and the Indonesian combination of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Advertisement

Sindhu back in action

Despite an underwhelming 2024, one can never discount two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who would be back in action after missing the season-opener in Kuala Lumpur due to her wedding.

The 29-year-old Hyderabadi returned to winning ways, lifting the Syed Modi International title, although it was against a predominantly Indian field.

Sindhu will begin her campaign against Chinese Taipei's Shuo Yun Sung and is drawn to face Japan's rising star Tomoka Miyazaki in a potentially tough second round.

Miyazaki is a 2022 world junior champion and Sindhu's conqueror at last year's Swiss Open. Sindhu last won this event in 2017.

The very exciting but equally inconsistent Lakshya Sen would be aiming to replicate his 2022 success at the event.

He can draw confidence from his Syed Modi title win and a third-place finish at the Kings Cup a few days ago. He opens against Chun Yi Lin of Chinese Taipei.

HS Prannoy, returning after a five-month break following a pre-quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics, stumbled in the second round in Malaysia last week.

However, the 32-year-old veteran showed signs of his vintage form during the short campaign. He will look to build on that when he faces Chinese Taipei's Li Yang Su in the first round.

A victory could set up a showdown with second seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Kidambi Srikanth and Kiran George earned last-minute entry following the withdrawal of top seed Shi Yuqi of China and eighth seed Antony Ginting of Indonesia.

Srikanth will face a tough opening test against Chinese left-hander Hong Yang Weng, while Kiran George will open his campaign against Yushi Tanaka of Japan.

With marquee players like Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen (men) and An Se Young (women) leading the competition, it would be no stroll in the park for the Indians in fray.

But being on home turf could prove to be the morale-booster that helps them go over the line in difficult situations.

Young names eye glory

Some promising youngsters will also be eager to make a mark.

Among them is Priyanshu Rajawat, who faces a tough challenge in his opening round against sixth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka.

Malvika Bansod will take on third seed Chinese Yue Han, Aakarshi Kashyap will face eighth-seeded Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong and there will be an all-Indian battle between Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Sree in another opening round.

In women's doubles, India's hopes will rest on fifth-seeded team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who will face Japan's Arisa Igarashi and Ayako Sakuramoto in the first round.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Masters-winning pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, will take on compatriots Kavya Gupta and Radhika Sharma. The Indians are seeded seventh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)