Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu recounted his journey to becoming badminton world champion in 2019 and said that she was waiting for the moment for more than five years. Sindhu won the bronze medal in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships while in 2017 and 2018, the Indian shuttler was defeated in the final on both occasions. However, in 2019, she finally won the tournament after comprehensively defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash.

“It's a really big thing. Being a world champion is...it's after Olympics are what I feel. I won it in 2019. For me it was a different memory altogether because I was waiting for it for five years. I had two bronze, two silver and I wanted that gold desperately. It is definitely one of the biggest tournaments out there after Olympics,” Sindhu said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Sindhu has been involved with the Prime Volleyball League for some time and she expressed her pleasure that the new developments around the league. The winners of PVL 2023 and PVL 2024 will receive wildcards for the volleyball world club world championship (CWC) to be held in India.

“It is definitely a very good opportunity for the players. They can prove themselves and I am sure everybody is working hard. The winning team would obviously get an opportunity to take it to the next level. In India, there are really good players but the point is that one click that takes them to the next level and help them to do well and follow their dreams,” she said.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Was Waiting For World Championship Gold For 5 Years": PV Sindhu To NDTV