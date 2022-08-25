Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will take on China's Zhao Jun Peng in the BWF World Championships quarterfinals at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Friday. Prannoy defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen to enter the quarterfinals. It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate. It was the fourth meeting of the year for the two Indians after Prannoy's win, their head-to-head record standing at 2-2. Prannoy had earlier toppled second seed Kento Momota of Japan in straight games 21-17, 21-16.

When will the HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match be played?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match will be played on Friday, August 25.

Where will the HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match be played?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match will be played at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Japan.

What time will the HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match start?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match is expected to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match will be streamed live on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match?

The Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng, Badminton World Championships Quarterfinals match will be streamed live on the Voot app.

