HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live, BWF World Championships Semifinal: HS Prannoy Aims For Maiden Final
HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Updates: India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy will be taking on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final
BWF World Championships Semifinal Live: HS Prannoy aims to add to glory on Saturday.© AFP
HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Updates, BWF World Championships Semifinal: India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy will be taking on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final of the BWF World Championships 2023 on Saturday. The match will be taking place at Royal Arena - Court 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Prannoy extracted the last ounce of energy from his reservoir to hand a shock defeat to two-time defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in a thrilling 68-minute quarter-final on Friday. The victory also assured him of a podium finish at the world event.
Live Updates of HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championships semifinal match, straight from Copenhagen:
- 19:02 (IST)Indian players to win a BWF World C'ships medal -Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won five of them, including a gold in 2019, and Saina Nehwal (silver and bronze) claimed two. Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists in singles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had won a bronze in the last edition, while Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claimed a bronze back in 2011 in the women's doubles.
- 18:49 (IST)14th World Championship medal for IndiaHS Prannoy, the 31-year-old from Kerala who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 500 and reached the finals at Australian Open Super 500 this year, continued India's dream run at the World Championships with the victory he sealed on Friday in the quarter-finals. His win helped the country secure a 14th medal in the event.
- 18:35 (IST)BWF World C'ships: HS Prannoy's road to the semi-finalQuarterfinals: Prannoy defeated Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16Round of 16: Prannoy defeated Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 15-21, 21-19Round of 32: Prannoy defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14Round of 64 (First Round): Prannoy defeated Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10
- 18:18 (IST)HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: 'Finally a Worlds medal'"Oh, yes! I finally have a worlds medal," said HS Prannoy after ensuring his maiden medal at the event. "I just zoned out, the only thing under my control is me. I was actually not thinking anything else today, just thinking what to do to take the next five points. A lot of thinking I was doing inside but was not aware what was happening around. I was pretty much in my zone after the second game."
- 18:07 (IST)BWF World Championships: In-form HS Prannoy!HS Prannoy extracted the last ounce of energy from his reservoir to stun two-time defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in a thrilling 68-minute quarterfinal to ensure a medal for India in the World Badminton Championship on Friday. In a nail-biter, Prannoy once again showed his big-match temperament as he fought back from a game down to outwit the world No. 1 one Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 in-front of his home crowd at the Royal Arena.
- 17:51 (IST)BWF World Championships Live: Big match for Prannoy and India!HS Prannoy is the only Indian player remaining in the ongoing BWF World Championships. He has already been assured of a bronze medal with his entry into the semi-finals. However, if the player manages to win the game tonight, he will assured of a silver. With none of the other Indian players managing a podium finish in this edition of the tournament, Prannoy is the country's only hope.
- 17:31 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final match. You will get the live updates and scores related to the match here. Stay connected.
