India's star shuttler HS Prannoy is set to face Thai's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2023. Prannoy extracted the last ounce of energy from his reservoir to hand a shock defeat to two-time defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in a thrilling 68-minute quarter-final on Friday. The victory also assured him of a podium finish at the world event. While at least a bronze is certain for the Indian shuttler, he can better it if he manages to continue his winning run in the tournament.

When will the HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match be played?

The HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match will be played on Satruday, August 26.

Where will the HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match be played?

The HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match will be played at Royal Arena - Court 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

What time will the HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match start?

The HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match will start after 4 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match?

The HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match will be broadcast on Sports18 1 TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match?

The HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 2023 BWF World Championships semi-final match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website as well as the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the hostbroadcasters)