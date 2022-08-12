Star shuttler PV Sindhu had brought a gold medal for the country at the Commonwealth Games after winning the singles event earlier this week. In the summit clash, she had defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 to bring the yellow metal home. A former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu had won a silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in singles and also won the silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018. On Friday, Sindhu spoke to NDTV about her win at the Commonwealth Games, and she also spoke about her future goals.

"There is a bit of a jetlag right now (laughs). Definitely, it was a much-waited win. I am very happy, I had missed out on the gold medal Earlier. I am really happy about it. Commonwealth Games comes once in four years, representing the country is a big honour. I am very happy," Sindhu told NDTV.

"There were many people supporting me from Day 1 of the Birmingham Games. It was very motivating, they were chanting 'Sindhu Sindhu'. Their support gave me confidence, I really liked it. That gives me a lot of boost and motivation. Sometimes, when you are in a game zone, sometimes I shout a lot and sometimes you know you have to play with patience. I do shout, whenever I play, I am in the zone," she added.

Sindhu had won the silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed it up with a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had won a gold medal in the mixed team event of the 2018 CWG. She had also won a bronze medal in the 2014 CWG in women's singles.

"Every day is a learning curve. Everyday is a new day. Learning process continues, I do train and practice everyday. You need to learn everyday, you have to change strategies as per different opponents. I have to change my game, I have changed a little bit and it is a good thing," said Sindhu.

"I am tall and my reach is good, whenever I play attacking, it is dangerous for opponents. So whenever they are playing against me, they are trying to give me less chances to attack. Smash is important, but you have to mix it up.

Further talking about future goals, Sindhu said: "There is a lot more for me to achieve. This is just the starting. I am learning a lot more. I feel I can win a lot more. It is not going to be easy, but I want to achieve a lot more. Top ten players currently are of same standard. We cannot take any match lightly."

"If you see the CWG, we have some really good medals. I am sure there will be a lot more medals, we are doing well. You can see the improvement. I am hoping that we win more medals at Paris Olympics," she added.

