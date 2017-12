PV Sindhu won silver at the Dubai World Superseries Finals after losing a titanic contest against Japan's top seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 12-21, 19-21 today. Sindhu, who beat Chen Yufei in the semi-final on Saturday, is only the second Indian to make a finals appearance at the tournament. Saina Nehwal was the first, but she failed to conquer the finals of the 2011 edition losing to China's Wang Yihan. Sindhu dominated the first game against the Japanese to win it rather comfortably. Yamaguchi mounted a fierce comeback to win the second game. Sindhu not just made several multiple errors but also appeared to be tiring out. The third game was a contest of fine margins, with Yamagucgu edging it towards the very end. The entire match consisted of long rallies, ranging from 31-51 shots. On some occasions, both players almost ran out of stamina.