Thomas Cup was one title that had evaded the Indian men's badminton side for the longest time, but that ended on Sunday as India defeated Indonesia in the final to clinch the gold medal. As soon as, the final point was won by Kidambi Srikanth, tributes started pouring in on Twitter and Air India was among the ones to congratulate the men's badminton team on making history.

Taking to Twitter, Air India's handle posted: "#FlyAI: Congratulations to the Indian Men's Badminton Team for winning the #ThomasCup2022 beating 14-times champion Indonesia today. This victory will give wings to the dreams of all young sportspersons of our country. What a proud moment."

To this tweet, the men's doubles player, Chirag Shetty replied that he hopes to get a charter plane for travelling back to the country. "Hope we can get a charter plane back," he tweeted.

Hope we can get a charter plane back! https://t.co/Oz6h9kIBr7 — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 15, 2022

In the summit clash, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Kidambi Srikanth were at their best and India sealed the contest within the first three matches.

Talking about the summit clash between India and Indonesia, India took a 1-0 lead after Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match.

After this, India further improved their lead to 2-0 after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from a game down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the final, Kidambi Srikanth triumphed over Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 and in the end, India went on to script history in front of a jam-packed crowd at Impact Arena in Bangkok.