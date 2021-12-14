The world number one and hot-favourite for title Viktor Axelsen suffered a shock defeat at his very first hurdle of the BWF World Championships 2021 on Monday in Huelva. It was only his fourth defeat this year as the Dane fell 14-21, 21-9, 21-6. The upset was executed by Loh Kean Yew, who was runner-up to Axelsen in the Indonesia Open final recently. The Olympic champion and winner of seven titles this year, was well on his way against his Singaporean opponent with a first game win, but fell apart in the second and third.

Axelsen gave credit to his opponent while acknowledging that he hadn't been anywhere close to his best.

"I think he played as a winner today, he definitely deserved the victory, so I wish him all the best for the rest of the tournament," said Axelsen after the match.

"For me personally the first game was okay, but then it was something I'd rather forget, to be honest. I'll take a few days and then watch it again to see if I can learn anything. I feel a bit burned out right now."

Promoted

"Pretty much everything fell apart in the second and third. Loh stepped up and I stepped down," he added.

Elsewhere, the eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus fell in an exciting battle to India's HS Prannoy, 13-21, 21-18, 21-19.