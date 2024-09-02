Indian para-shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass won silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's singles SU5 category at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. Murugesan lost the first set to China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17. In the second set, the Indian player struggled and lost the match with a scoreline of 21-10, securing a silver medal. In the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing the medal for her country. Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Nitesh Kumar outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics.

Nitesh, who discovered his passion for badminton at IIT-Mandi, added a second gold to India's medal tally after shooter Avani Lekhra won the nation's first gold at the Paris Paralympics with a sensational display in the women's 10m air rifle final.

In a game that went right down to the wire, Nitesh ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his place at the top of the podium.

Apart from these three medals, India has won eight more medals in the ongoing marquee event so far.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle, securing her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, a personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal claimed the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal secured a silver medal after scoring 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event. He started the match strongly but dropped to sixth midway through. However, he persevered and finished with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third, earning a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She also won her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T35 race, delivering an impressive performance to claim the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged India's eighth medal with his silver medal triumph in the men's Discus Throw F56 final.