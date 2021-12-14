Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will aim to defend her World Champion title when she takes on Solvak's Martina Repiska on Tuesday in her opening clash of the 2021 BWF World Championships. Sindhu finished at the second position in BWF World Tour Finals last week and she will look to continue her impressive form in this tournament as well especially in the absence of Spain's star shuttler Carolina Marin who is out due to injury. Apart from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen will also play on Tuesday.

Where is PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be played?

The PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be played at the Main Location 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

What time does PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match begin?

The first match begins at 1:45 PM IST while PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska match is third.

Where to watch the live coverage of PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match?

The PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

Promoted

Where to watch live streaming of PV. Sindhu vs Martina Repiska BWF World Championship 2021 match?

The live streaming of BWF World Championship 2021 match will be on Hotstar.