BWF World Championships, Men's Doubles Semi-Final Live: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the first game 22-20 but they ended up losing the second game 18-21 against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles semi-final of the ongoing BWF World Championships. As a result, the match has now gone into the third and deciding game. The Indian duo had earlier assured India of a medal on Friday as they became the first Indian pair to reach the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the BWF World Championships. It will be India's second World Championships medal in the doubles event after Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa who claimed a bronze in 2011 in the women's doubles.

Here are the Live Updates:

10:06AM:The Malaysian duo still in the lead and they are currently 16-14 ahead. Can Indian pair make a comeback?

10:02AM:The Malaysian pair are currently leading 13-11 in the third game, and the Indian duo need to bring their A-game if they want to progress to the finals.

9:58AM:The Malaysian duogain a slender lead of 11-10 in the deciding game.

9:55AM:The third and final game is currently level at 8-8. Thrilling stuff, who can hold their nerve here for an entry into the final.

9:44AM:Chirag and Satwik lose second game 18-21, and as a result, the match goes into a decider!

9:40AM:The Malaysian duo are completely dominating the second game and they have extended their lead to 17-12.

9:34AM:The Malaysian duo take a slight advantage after taking 11-10 lead in the second game!

9:33AM: Great comeback from Chirag and Satwik. The scoreline now level at 10-10 in the second game!

9:26AM:The Malaysian duo have now taken a 6-3 lead in the second game.

9:24AM:Indian duo trailing 2-3 in the second game!!

9:19AM: Chirag and Satwik take the first game 22-20. The duo just one more game away from entering the final. Can they do it?

9:16AM:The match is going down to the wire. The first game is currently tied at 18-18.

9:13AM:Scorelines level at 16-16! The Malaysian duo ace up their game, and the Indians are left searching for answers

9:08AM:Chirag and Satwik rise to the challenge and they have now taken a 14-11 lead in the first game!

9:06AM:The Malaysian pair have won back-to-back three points, but the scoreline still remains in favour of the Indian duo and they are leading 12-10 in the first game.

9:02AM:Chirag and Satwik have taken a 11-6 lead in the first game and the duo are completely dominating their Malaysian opponents.

8:57AM: Chirag and Satwik are currently leading 4-3 in the first game!

8:54AM:India are quick of the blocks and they take a 1-0 lead!

8:52AM:Heading into this contest, the Malaysian pair are clearly the favourites so can the Indian duo upset them and make their way into the final. Only time will tell.

8:46AM:Live action about to begin!!

8:32AM:Can Chirag and Satwik go all the way and enter final! The entire nation hopes are from the duo and only time will tell how both stars cope with pressure

8:13AM:The match will be starting very soon. Stay tuned for our Live coverage!!