BWF World Championships 2021 Semi-Final Live Updates, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Indian Duo Faces Off For Spot In Final
2021 BWF World Championships semi-final live updates: Lakshya Sen takes on Kidambi Srikanth in an all Indian semi-final clash at the ongoing 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva.
BWF World Championships Updates, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Indian duo faces off.© AFP
2021 BWF World Championships semi-final live updates: Lakshya Sen takes on Kidambi Srikanth in an all Indian semi-final clash at the ongoing 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Saturday. Lakshya Sen overcame China's Zhao Jun Peng, 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in a hard-fought quarter-final match while Kidambi Srikanth cruised past Mark Caljouw, defeating the Dutchman 21-8, 21-7 in 26 minutes in the last eight. India are assured of at least a silver, as well as a bronze medal, regardless of today's result.
BWF World Championships 2021 Semi-Final: Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth, Live From Huelva, Spain
- 21:11 (IST)Two medals assured for IndiaRegardless of what happens in today's match, India will take home two medals from the BWF World Championships. The winner of this match will move into the gold medal match while the one who loses this will bag the bronze medal.
- 21:07 (IST)Welcome to our live coverageHello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships semi-final match between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth.
