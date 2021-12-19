Story ProgressBack to home
BWF World Championships 2021 Final Live Updates, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: Kidambi Srikanth Faces Loh Kean Yew In Final
Badminton World Championships Live, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: India's Kidambi Srikanth faces Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Sunday.
BWF World Championships updates: Kidambi Srikanth faces Loh Kean Yew in the final.© AFP
India's Kidambi Srikanth faces Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva, Spain on Sunday. The 28-year-old Srikanth became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the final of the tournament after defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals. The former world No.1 beat Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday. Lakshya finished the tournament with a bronze medal. Only two other Indian men had won BWF World Championships medals in the past -- Prakash Padukone in 1983 and HS Prannoy in 2019.
- 17:19 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the men's singles final of BWF World Championships between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. After defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals, India's Kidambi Srikanth will face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final and will eye to win the nation's first BWF World Championships title in the men's category. Srikanth is also the first Indian to reach the final of the tournament. The 28-year-old defeated Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday.
