Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the men's singles final of BWF World Championships between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. After defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals, India's Kidambi Srikanth will face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final and will eye to win the nation's first BWF World Championships title in the men's category. Srikanth is also the first Indian to reach the final of the tournament. The 28-year-old defeated Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday.