Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian, BWF World Championship 2018 Live: Srikanth Loses Second Game To Abian

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will look to break the jinx of losing major finals and better the colour of her medal when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the prestigious World Championship, starting in Nanjing on Monday. With two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and a silver last year, Sindhu has an impressive record at the World Championship. Her epic final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year went down as one of the greatest matches of all time, clocking 110 minutes. The Indian will hope her love affair continues in Nanjing.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth defeated their respective counter-part to advance in the Badminton World Championship 2018 on Tuesday. Nehwal defeated Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in straight games to enter the third round of the women's singles category while Srikanth outclassed unseeded Nhat Nguyen from Ireland in straight games to enter the second round. Saina fought off a brave effort from her Turkish opponent to cruise to a 21-17, 21-18 victory in just 39 minutes.

Live Badminton Match between Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian, BWF Badminton World Championship 2018 at Nanjing, China.

08:22 IST: Fine return serve from Kidambi to bring the score on level terms.

08:20 IST: Kidambi Srikanth hits the net, Pablo earn a hard earned point. He has been on fire since the second game. Pablo 3-2 Srikanth in third game.

08:18 IST: Abian takes two consecutive opening points before Kidambi returns to get on the scoreboard. Pablo 2-1 Srikanth.

08:16 IST: Unseeded Pablo Abian clinches the second game 21-12 in 19 minutes, we are heading to the decider now.

08:15 IST: Pablo Abian nears on closing the game, but Srikanth pulls two back to back points to trail 12-20.

08:13 IST: Pressure on Kidambi clearly shows, he nets the shuttle, makes an unforced errors. Infact, now two in a row. The Spaniard leads 18-10.

08:12 IST: Terrific Rally! Pablo keeps his calm to maintain his lead in second game, his lead is now stretched to 15-10.

08:05 IST: Kidambi Srikanth has taken the first game 21-15 against Spain's Pablo Abian.

08:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the match between Kidambi Srikanth and Pablo Abian.

The Hyderabad-based Indian is expected to face a tougher challenge in the next round where she will meet an experienced opponent in fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia. Ratchanok staged a strong comeback to win a tough encounter against the impressive Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark. The nail-biting see-saw battle, which lasted an hour and 16 minutes, saw Ratchanok carve out a 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 victory. Meanwhile, Srikanth defeated the Irish 21-15, 21-16 in 37 minutes. Srikanth looked the better of the two shuttlers from the onset, but the Irish showed some resilience to take a slender lead in the first game before Srikanth came from behind to close it with ease.