Indian shuttler Kiran George moved to round of 16 of the ongoing Arctic Open on Wednesday. In his round of 32 match, George beat the Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei by 23-21, 21-18 in straight games to reach the next round. Also, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen moved into the pre-quarters round after Denmark's Rasmus Gemke's withdrew from the match due to injury. PV Sindhu on Tuesday crashed out of the Arctic Open 2024 after a defeat against Canada's Michelle Li in the first round.

Sindhu faced problems from the start of the bout and ended up losing to Li 21-16, 21-10. The match lasted 37 minutes.

It was Sindhu's first appearance in a tournament after the Paris Olympics 2024.

It was also Sindhu's first game under her new coaches India's Anoop Sridhar and the Republic of Korea's Lee Soon Il. Following her exit from the Paris Olympics, Sinfhu bid adieu to her former coach Indonesia's Agus Dwi Santoso.

Michelle Li and PV Sindhu have faced each other 14 times, where the Canadian could win just four games. Michelle will face India's Unnati Hooda, who clinched a win against Brazil's Juliana Viana Vieira 21-16, 23-25, 21-17.

Meanwhile, Aakarshi Kashyap advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Germany's Yvonne Li 21-19, 21-14. The match lasted for 45 minutes.

Malvika Bansod will also be joining Kashyap in the next round after she defeated Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun in a 21-19, 24-22 win.

