Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently on a visit to India on the occasion of a grand opening of India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," he tweeted on Tuesday morning. Apart from the store launch, Cook also met with Indian badminton stars Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Pullela Gopichand, Parupalli Kashyap and interacted with them.

"Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train!" Cook tweeted.

Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Cook for selfies. In the early hours of Tuesday, people were spotted waiting patiently in serpentine queues outside the store.

Apple's Delhi outlet will be thrown open for customers at 10 am on Thursday. The US tech giant launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products in the country.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers -- Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

With ANI inputs