The outright favourite to go all the way in the Australian Open 2023 men's singles category, Novak Djokovic sailed through to the quarter-finals of the year's first Grand Slam, beating Alex de Minaur in straight sets. But, Djokovic's journey so far hasn't been the easiest, with injury issues troubling him. Speaking to media after his 4th round victory over De Minaur, the 21-time Grand Slam winner hit out at 'injury doubters' who have been suspicious of his issues.

"I leave the doubting to those people; let them doubt," he said, according to Tennis Majors.

"Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting. I don't feel that I need to prove anything to anyone," he added.

Last year, Djokovic struggled with an abdominal problem. This year, he has been struggling with a hamstring issue. Despite his left thigh again strapped, Djokovic outmuscled De Minaur.

"I have got the MRI, ultrasound and everything else, both from two years ago and now," he asserted. "Whether I will publish that in my documentary or on the social media depends on how I feel. Maybe I will do I it, maybe I won't."

The 21-time Grand Slam winner has questioned the difference in the 'narrative' around his situation when compared to others.

"I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying," said the Serb.

"It is fun, it is interesting to see how the narrative surrounding me continues, narrative that is different compared to other players that have been going through a similar situation.

Amid all the chatter, Djokovic finds ways to convert the 'negative talk' into extra strength for himself.

"But I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that," said Djokovic.

