Indian cricket team star batter Rohit Sharma survived a massive run-out scare during the 2nd ODI encounter against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. The incident took place in the third over of India's innings when Rohit showed brilliant athleticism to make his ground before Mitchell Owen completed an impressive direct hit. Shubman Gill played the delivery from Mitchell Starc straight to Owen at backward point and the Australia cricketer was able to complete the direct hit at the bowler's end. Although he was halfway down the pitch when the ball was collected, Rohit turned around brilliantly and was able to make his ground just in the nick of time thanks to a brilliant dive.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first.

"We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Alex Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis," Marsh said.

India are unchanged, while Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.

"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, hopefully no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hand. We are going with the same team," India captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj..

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.