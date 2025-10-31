The Indian cricket team now faces a must-win situation in the T20I series after its latest loss in Australia. After Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket burst saw India's top order buckle under pressure, Abhishek Sharma stood tall amid the ruins with a combative 37-ball 68. Courtesy of that knock, India managed to reach 125 in the second T20 International on Friday. Abhishek played some outrageous shots on the off-side-slashes, check drives, and lofted strokes-to race to a 23-ball half-century in his maiden appearance at the iconic venue, while others made a beeline toward the dugout. The innings folded with eight balls still to be consumed.

His knock comprised eight fours and two sixes. His stand of 56 runs with Harshit Rana (35 off 33 balls), promoted to No. 7, allowed India to cross the 100-run mark. As many as nine batters could not reach double digits.

What worked for Abhishek was his ability to use the crease and ride the bounce at the same time. But in the back-10, he was left frustrated with the lower middle-order batters who could not rotate the strike. Watching the innings, Irfan Pathan and Kevin Pietersen were delighted.

Abhishek sharma playing on a different pitch? Brilliant half century — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2025

Abhishek is seriously NEXT LEVEL — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 31, 2025

He didn't get the strike for close to five overs as Rana faced the bulk of the deliveries, and later the likes of Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav also consumed many balls.

At 110 for 8, Abhishek took it upon himself, hooking Xavier Bartlett for a six and, prior to that, a boundary as the total reached 125.

In front of a capacity MCG crowd, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss, and Hazlewood (3/13) got into the act even as there was splendid defiance by the in-form Abhishek at one end. Hazlewood bowled an incredible 15 dot balls in his four-over spell.

Hazlewood, immaculate as ever, bowled the Test-match length consistently in the 6-8m region, getting just the right amount of movement that had the top order in a tangle.

He softened Shubman Gill (5) with a well-directed bouncer that required a mandatory concussion test after the batter survived a leg-before appeal to a fuller incoming delivery first up.

When Hazlewood bowled a fullish length outside off-stump, the Indian vice-captain's chip shot to clear the mid-off fielder didn't yield results as Mitchell Marsh grabbed an easy catch.

Before Gill could cool his heels, Nathan Ellis' nip-backer found Sanju Samson (2) plumb in front, and he wasted a DRS review, aware that he wouldn't survive.

Hazlewood then bowled what would easily be the ball of the game. He first bowled a short ball that skipper Surya had gloved trying to pull, but Josh Inglis grassed it on the second attempt.

The next delivery was pitched up and saw the Indian skipper develop cold feet. There was no foot movement, the body squared up, and the slight outward movement kissed the outside edge of his bat before falling into the keeper's gloves.

Two balls later, Tilak Varma (0) edged one from Hazlewood. The ball ballooned up for Inglis to complete formalities.

Once Axar was run out, Harshit and Abhishek steadied the innings, but the former played and missed often, putting more pressure on the latter.