Australia star Glenn Maxwell was recently asked to pick his combined all-time ODI XI featuring players from only India, Australia and England, and the 37-year-old made a few strong calls. While Maxwell picked players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Glenn McGrath in his team, he stunned one and all by leaving out Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest-ever run-scorer in ODI cricket. Instead, Maxwell chose former teammate David Warner as the opener alongside Rohit. However, there was a twist at the end.

"Rohit Sharma has pretty good stats. And I'm going to go Davey (David Warner) - average 45, strike-rate 97, 22 hundreds. Two pretty clear openers," Maxwell stated, in the video posted by Fox Cricket.

"Could've gone Sachin but I'm going to go right-left (combination) to start," Maxwell explained.

Maxwell then proceeded to choose Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting and Michael Bevan in his middle order, MS Dhoni as his wicket-keeper and Shane Watson as his all-rounder.

He also chose Australian greats Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee as his pacers, alongside India's Jasprit Bumrah, while selecting legendary India spinner Anil Kumble in his team as well.

However, that is when it was pointed out to Maxwell that he had made an error in his selection. Maxwell had been set a criteria that he could pick a maximum of five Australians in his team, but he had exceeded the number.

As a result, Maxwell ultimately decided to leave out Warner and pick Tendulkar in his team.

"I might have to get rid of Davey. Davey goes, Sachin's in. To be fair, Sachin's got three times the runs," Maxwell said.

Tendulkar boasts 18,426 ODI runs - 11,494 more than Warner. Tendulkar is also the second-highest century-maker in ODIs, having made 49.

On the other hand, Warner is a two-time 50-over World Cup winner with Australia, having done so in 2015 and 2023. Warner himself sits sixth in the list of Australia's highest ODI run-scorers.

Interestingly, Maxwell also decided to not pick any England players in his combined XI, leaving out the likes of Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff and James Anderson.

Maxwell - who also won the 2015 and 2023 World Cups with Australia - is unlikely to play against India in the upcoming ODI or T20I series, having fractured his arm in training a few weeks ago.

India take on Australia in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, October 19.