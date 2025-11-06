India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill's form has been a huge of topic of debate amid the ongoing tour of Australia. The 25-year-old, who made his T20I comeback at the Asia Cup 2025 in September after nearly a year, has struggled since then, managing just 184 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 146 with a best score of 47. He also managed just 43 runs during the three-game ODI series against Australia last month.

Ahead of the fourth T20I at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having a long chat with Gill, who has managed scores of 37*, 5 and 15 in the first T20Is, respectively.

In a video posted by RevSportz, Gambhir pulled Gill out for a chat as he was walking with the team for some practice drills. The video quickly grabbed the attention of the fans.

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill were seen having a long intense discussion during the practice session.



The chat possibly about Gill's T20 form, reflected his eagerness to improve and learn. With his work ethic and hunger to bounce back Gill looks determined to regain top form...

So far, Gill has played 31 T20 International (T20I) matches overall, scoring a total of 762 runs at an average of 28.22 and a strike rate of 140.85 with a best score of 126*, including three fifties and a hundred.

The sequence of scores since the start of the ODI series reads 10, 9, 24, 37 not out, 5, and 15. The only time he looked in good nick was at Canberra when he stitched a nice little stand with captain Suryakumar Yadav. However, the match was washed out.

With the series tied at 1-1, India and Australia will grapple for a valuable lead in the fourth game, scheduled to commence on Thursday at Carrara Oval, and Gill would be keen on leaving an impression by piling up runs on the board.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

