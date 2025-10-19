Publicly criticised by India head coach Gautam Gambhir over his excessive criticism of cricketer Harshit Rana, the 1983 World Cup winner for the national team, Kris Srikkanth, refused to add the seamer to his India XI for the first ODI against Australia. Srikkanth opined that India would pick eight batting options in the playing XI, which has been a sort of trend under Gambhir. Nitish Kumar Reddy, despite not being in the best of form of late, was picked by Srikkanth in the team.

"If you look at the trend, they are playing with eight batters. The number eight should also be able to bat. If you are thinking of batting till eight, Washington Sundar should be the automatic choice. I will still play Sundar at eight, Kuldeep at nine, and Siraj and Prasidh Krishna at ten and eleven. I will use Nitish as the third seamer and still go with three spinners," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"By any chance, if it is a juicy wicket, there is Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc; they have a more experienced pace attack. Bumrah is going to be a big miss for us, so we will be dependent on Siraj and Prasidh."

Kris Srikkanth's India XI for the 1st ODI against Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Gautam Gambhir Slammed Kris Srikkanth

"Shameful," said a livid India head coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference as he hit back at former chairman of selectors Srikkanth for alleging that pacer Harshit Rana has been picked for the ODI tour of Australia for being a "constant yes-man" to him.

Gambhir was speaking to the media after India's 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies here.

"Look, it's extremely shameful. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, that is unfair," Gambhir replied to a query from PTI after the end of the second Test, which India won by seven wickets here.

Known for his plain-speak, Gambhir said that the 23-year-old is playing for the national team on "merit."

"His father is not an ex-chairman (of selectors) or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair," a livid Indian head coach said.

With PTI Inputs