A new problem for India that has risen during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been the running between the wickets. On Day 2, mix-up and miscommunication between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal saw the latter get run out. On Day 3, disaster almost struck twice after a mix-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant resulted in Jadeja almost getting run out in similar fashion to Jaiswal. The incident led to Pant giving an unhappy reaction, and asking Jadeja for more clarity.

Having hit softly towards short mid-on, Jadeja had hoped that he'd be able to get a quick single. Pant signalled a 'no' almost immediately, but Jadeja was almost halfway down the pitch

Pant was left unimpressed, and asked for more communication.

"Let me know about the fielder," Pant told Jadeja, with the all-rounder raising his hand in acknowledgement.

On Day 2, miscommunication in running between the wickets saw the start of a collapse for India late on Day 2. Having stitched a 100-run partnership together, Virat Kohli and Yashasbi Jaiswal had a poor mix-up, and Jaiswal gave up on returning to the crease kno

Having hit softly towards short mid-on, Jadeja had hoped that he'd be able to get a quick single. Pant signalled a 'no' almost immediately, but Jadeja was almost halfway down the pitch. Thankfully, he was quick enough to react and reach back to his crease on time.

wing the inevitable would happen.

From 153/2, India lost three wickets in the space of six runs in the last 15 minutes of Day 2, which pushed them on the back foot.

Sadly for them, neither Pant nor Jadeja managed to play a long innings on Day 3. Pant got out for 28 after a wreckless scoop shot saw him caught at deep third man. It was an incident that led to India legend Sunil Gavaskar labelling Pant as "stupid".

However, a maiden Test century from Nitish Reddy and a half-century by Washington Sundar helped India cross 300 and reduce Australia's lead.