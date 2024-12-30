Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Virat Kohli will play for a few more years but when it comes to Rohit Sharma, he said that it is a call that needs to be taken by the India skipper. The two star batters have not enjoying a good run of form in the ongoing Test series against Australia and their lack of form has resulted in a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts. During Day 5 of the fourth Test match in Melbourne, commentator Mark Nicholas asked Shastri on Star Sports on whether he believes that this can be the end of the road for both Virat and Rohit.

“I think Virat will play for some time. Forget the way he got out, or whatever. I think he'll play for another three or four years. As far as Rohit is concerned, it's a call. At the top of the order, you know, just feel the footwork isn't the same. He's probably at times, late in meeting the ball so it's his call at the end of the series,” Shastri said.

Rohit Sharma's ultra-defensive approach and Virat Kohli's unending saga of failures outside the off-stump left India reeling at 33 for 3 at lunch after Australia set the visitors a challenging 340-run target on day five of the fourth Test on Monday.

Rohit (9 off 40 balls) did all the hard work during the first hour before opposition skipper Pat Cummins (2/10) got his bunny for the tenth time in Test matches.

Kohli (5 off 29) could never control his urge of playing the cover drive again and was caught at first slip after Mitchell Starc pushed one across with the angle. Rahul was out without troubling the scorers after getting a second good ball in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who didn't look convincing at all, survived 83 deliveries to score 14 going into lunch.

The approach by the Indian team was also a reflection of its mindset as a slim chance of victory evaporated in the morning session.

Shortly after play began on day five, Jasprit Bumrah completed his 13th five wicket haul in Test cricket as Australia were all out for 234 in their second essay.

One would have expected to Rohit to play his natural aggressive game at the top of the order but in the middle of a lean run, he tried to get into a safety first mode that did not work.

At the other end, even Jaiswal curbed his natural instincts. He got one delivery from Pat Cummins that moved a shade late as he shaped for a whip down the square leg with the leading edge flying to Mitchell Marsh at gully.

Cummins then produced another delivery with late away movement to consume Rahul.

