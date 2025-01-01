After the conclusion of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between Australia and India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, former head coach Ravi Shastri discussed the turning point of the match. The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne ended in an exciting climax, with Australia clinching a 184-run victory over India in the final hour of the last day on Monday. "I think the turning point was the wicket of Rishabh Pant. They knew they couldn't win the game by lunchtime once they lost three wickets. The only chance you have of winning is if there's a platform set, exactly what Rohit said. And then, when Rishabh Pant got out after tea, that lifted the Australians. That was the opening they were looking for, and they made sure to capitalize on it," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

India's final wicket fell with less than 14 overs remaining in the day, with Nathan Lyon dismissing Mohammed Siraj to send the MCG crowd of over 74,000 into raptures as an epic contest between the two arch-rivals came to an end.

With this win, Australia now holds a 2-1 series lead over India in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series and can win the trophy back by avoiding defeat in Sydney. The reigning ICC World Test Championship winners are in a strong position to earn a place in next year's final at Lord's.

Australia retains second place in the World Test Championship standings and can join South Africa in the one-off Test decider in 2025 with a win in any of their three remaining Tests this cycle.

India can still qualify for the World Test Championship Final but must win the final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney to tie the Border-Gavaskar series, then rely on the Aussies not winning a Test during their series in Sri Lanka that commences next month.

It was a strong all-round performance from Australia, with Player of the Match Pat Cummins (3/28) leading the way on the final day with a brilliant spell before lunch that turned the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) and Rishabh Pant (30) gave India hope with an excellent 88-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pant holed out to the unlikely source of Travis Head (1/14), swinging the momentum back towards the hosts. When Jaiswal fell in strange circumstances shortly after, with the TV umpire overturning the on-field decision, the Aussies could taste victory.

Lyon (2/37), who toiled hard all day, then claimed the last wicket, bringing an end to one of the best Test matches seen on Australian shores in recent times.

