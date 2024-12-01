Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has predicted the team's playing XI for the Pink-Ball Test against Australia, starting December 6 in Adelaide. The visitors, who lead 1-0 in the five-match series, are likely to welcome captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Shubman Gill back into the side for the game at the Adelaide Oval. While Rohit missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, Gill picked up a thumb injury during India's intra-squad practice match at the WACA Ground.

During an interaction on 7Cricket, Gavaskar said Rohit and Gill will definitely come back into the playing XI in place of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. However, the legendary batter suggested that the management is likely to rejig the batting order.

While Rahul opened the batting in Rohit's absence, Gavaskar feels that the former will drop down to the middle order.

"I think there will be two changes for sure, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill coming back into the 11. My feeling is that the batting order will change. Where Rohit Sharma will replace Rahul, Shubman Gill will bat at three, Padikkal and Jurel will go out of the team, Rahul will bat at six," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar suggested that India are likely to make another change with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Washington Sundar.

"And one other change that could happen is that Jadeja comes in place of Washington Sundar," he added.

Meanwhile, India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test starts December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Advertisement

Australia will be without pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the match due to a side strain.

Sunil Gavaskar's Predicted Playing XI For India Vs Australia 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.