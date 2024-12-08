Australia pacer Mitchell Starc produced a jaffa to remove India batter Shubman Gill's middle-stump on Day 2 of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide on Saturday. Starc fired a full length delivery aimed at the stumps and managed to swing it back in to beat Gill's defence. The incident happened on the second ball of the 17th over of India's second innings. Gill had a look of helplessness on his face as Starc's delivery breached his defence and hit the middle stump.

On Day 2, Australia's fast bowlers scythed through India's top order in the third session to leave them at 128/5 in 24 overs to be 29 runs behind at stumps.

With Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy unbeaten on 28 and 15 respectively, the onus will be on the duo to pull India out of trouble and save them from a likely defeat.

The foundation for Australia's dominating day was laid by Travis Head smashing a blistering 140 off 141 balls on his home ground, as the hosts made 337 to take a 152-run lead.

It was a tremendous attacking innings from Head, who mixed his usual free-flowing cuts and pulls with some sumptuous drives while hitting 17 fours and four sixes to put Australia firmly in the box seat to square the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series via his third hundred in day-night Tests.

India's second innings began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul taking a four each off Mitchell Starc. But Cummins struck by getting a short ball to nip back into Rahul and cramp him for room. By then, Rahul looked to hook the ball away late, and could just glove it behind to Carey and fell for seven. Jaiswal got three boundaries off drive and slashes, before edging off a fourth stump delivery coming from over the wicket to Carey off Boland.

Boland then proceeded to test Virat Kohli relentlessly in the channel outside off stump and finally managed to get the batter to lunge forward and take the outside edge to Carey. But Pant came out all guns blazing -- charging down the ground to thump Boland over mid-off, before bringing out an outrageous reverse lap sweep going over the slips for another boundary.

Despite being beaten by Boland, Pant took a liking to his pace - slamming him through extra cover for a boundary, before unfurling the falling hook shot going to fine leg fence for another four.

But from the other end, India continued to be in trouble - Starc got a beautiful full inswinger right to knock down Shubman Gill's middle stump, while Rohit Sharma, who survived previously due to a no-ball from Starc, played all around Cummins' length ball on off-stump straightening after pitching and could only see his top of off stump being rattled.

Reddy faced an early stern examination from Starc, including edging off him for four and even survived an lbw appeal off Cummins, as Australia burnt their review. But he unfurled a gorgeous cover drive off Cummins, and after Pant sliced Boland for a boundary, Reddy ended an eventful day two with the inner edge off a smash going for four.

