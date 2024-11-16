Nearly a week remains for the start of the Border-Gavskar Trophy, but the uncertainity on Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening game still persists. The India captain is expected to miss the first match, starting November 22 in Perth, as he remains home after the birth of his second child. Neither Rohit nor India head coach Gautam Gambhir have given a clear-cut answer on the issue. As a result, it is still unclear whether Rohit will play the first Test or not. Speaking on the matter, former India player Mohammad Kaif has said that such a scenario is not ideal for the team in such a crucial series.

Notably, India need to win the five-match Test series in Australia 4-0 to qualify for the World Test Championship final without relying on external factors. A non-favourable result at the series Down Under will see India struggle or even lose the berth for the summit clash.

"This scenario is completely wrong. You want your best team to play such a big Test match. Rohit Sharma should be there. He will open for India in the series and exactly knows how to lead the team. Rohit has every right to miss a game due to family matter but he should inform early. The suspense is not ideal," said Kaif in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit might not have given confirmation about his availability because he wants to play. He knows the team has lost 3-0 to New Zealand. His wife is pregnant but if things are better at home, he will be there in Australia. That is why he has not announced about his unavailability yet. I think he wholeheartedly wants to go there and play," he added.

Earlier this week, Gambhir said in a press conference that if Rohit is unavailable, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side.

"No player agrees to captain a side for one game. It is not good idea as well. It would be much better if Rohit leads India in the opening game," said Kaif.