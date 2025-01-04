The atmosphere flared up when a heated altercation between Jasprit Bumrah and young Sam Konstas unfolded towards the final moments of Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Right before the final ball of the third over of Australia's innings, Usman Khawaja was making bowler Jasprit Bumrah wait to make sure no more overs were bowled in the day. Bumrah expressed his displeasure and Konstas, who was at the non-striker's end, decided to go after the India pacer. The umpire had to intervene to keep both the players away from each other.

The expressions on Bumrah's face clearly indicated he wasn't pleased with whatever the 19-year-old Konstas had said to him.

On the next delivery after the fiery exchange, Bumrah gave a fitting reply to the young Australian. He put Usman Khawaja in an awkward stance to lure out a thick outside edge, with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch at the second slip.

The entire team celebrated in front of Konstas, with stalwart Virat Kohli being the most animated among all the Indian players. Bumrah initially charged and then slowed down while staring at Konstas, who walked away to avoid the Indian's gaze.

Reacting to the incident, former Australia batter Tom Moody criticised the teenager.

"Sam Konstas has much to learn. I hope the dressing room is offering that guidance without suppressing his confidence and youthful enthusiasm," wrote Moody on X.

"Usman had it all under control, what he didn't need was the distraction of having to settle his partner down at the non strikers end!" he added.

While the Indian team celebrated with jubilation, Prasidh Krishna was seen staring back at Konstas. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were among those who stayed calm as the day ended on a spicy note.

(With ANI Inputs)