Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar made a massive claim that Rohit Sharma will likely step down from captaincy if his bad run of form continues. It has been a disappointing run for Rohit in the past few matches and it has led to criticism from both fans as well as experts. The move to push himself down to No. 6 in the batting order did not work as well as he failed to score big in the last two Test matches against Australia. Gavaskar, while speaking to ABC Sport, believed that Rohit will not wait for the selection committee to take any decision on his captaincy and will step down if his form does not improve in the next couple of matches in the five-match series to be held in Melbourne and Sydney.

“I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that's for sure. But maybe at the end of it, if he hasn't scored runs, my feeling is that he himself will take the call,” he said.

“He's a very conscientious cricketer, he will not want to be a burden on the team. He's a cricketer who cares very deeply for Indian cricket."

“So if he doesn't score runs in the next couple of games, I think he himself will step down.”

Meanwhile, Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon said a few of his team members were surprised over the reaction of members of the Indian team over avoiding the follow-on on Day Four of the third Test at Gabba.

At the Gabba, the last wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep helped India avoid the follow-on and averted a potential innings defeat. As soon as Akash got a thick outside edge over gully for four off Pat Cummins, it led to jubilant reactions and high-fives amongst captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

“There's a few of us who spoke about (how we're) surprised about their reaction. We have played well and driven the game to where we are. Frustrating but we are still sitting in the changing room 185 in front. I still feel if we bat well, we can push for an Australian win.”

(With IANS inputs)