Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma once again failed to impress with the bat as he was dismissed for just 9 on Day 5 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Melbourne on Monday. It has ben a terrible show from Rohit in the ongoing five-match series and he registered an unwanted record with his dismissal off Pat Cummins. This was the sixth time that he was dismissed by Cummins in Test cricket - the most for any captain dismissing the opposition captain in the longest format of the sport. The star India batter has been facing a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts recently and another flop show against Australia did not help his case as calls for his retirement continue to gain strength.

Rohit played quite patiently during India's second innings in Melbourne but was dismissed thanks to a brilliant catch by Mitchell Marsh at gully. A full delivery got the leading edge and flew quickly towards Marsh who showed brilliant awareness and pull off a sharp catch to add to Rohit's misery.

Captain dismissing an opposition captain most times in Tests

6 - Rohit Sharma by Pat Cummins *

5 - Ted Dexter by Richie Benaud

5 - Sunil Gavaskar by Imran Khan

4 - Gulabrai Ramchand by Richie Benaud

Advertisement

4 - Clive Lloyd by Kapil Dev

4 - Peter May by Richie Benaud

Australia set India a 340-run target in the fourth Test after being bowled out for 234.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

Advertisement

Bumrah had entered record books by completing his 200 wickets on Sunday.

Resuming on their overnight sore of 228/9, Australia number 10 and 11, Nathan Lyon (41 off 55) and Scott Boland (15 not out off 74), added six runs in the morning session before Bumrah trapped the former leg before.

Australia had gained a 105-run first inning lead after bowling out India for 369 in their first essay.

(With PTI inputs)