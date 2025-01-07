Does Indian cricket team need a complete over-haul? The question has been doing the rounds since India's capitulation in Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After winning the first Test in Perth, India lost three of the remaining four Tests and lost the chance to seal a spot in the World Test Championship final. The series saw the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma dropping himself from the playing XI in Sydney and question marks being raised on Virat Kohli's place in the side.

Now, former India star Mohammad Kaif has said that India has lost its place as a top Test side.

"On 23rd February India will earn a lot of praise by beating Pakistan (in Champions Trophy) and everyone will say we are a champion team in white-ball cricket. But if India want to team the World Test Championship then we will have to make a Test match team, will have to learn to play on turning track and seaming tracks," Mohammad Kaif said in a video.

"The truth is that we are just white-ball bullies. We are lagging too far behind. If we have to win WTC, then players will have to play domestic cricket on turning tracks, will have to practice on seaming tracks, otherwise we will not be able to win. We lost 3-1.

"India lost 1-3, and I think this is a wake-up call, because now we have to pay our attention towards Test cricket. It's not just Gautam Gambhir who is at fault. All players get the chance to play Ranji Trophy, but it gets tiresome for the players and they prefer rest over playing Ranji Trophy. They don't play Ranji Trophy, they don't play practice matches then how will they become better players? It's tough to play on turning tracks in India and tougher to play on seaming tracks in Australia and South Africa. So if you don't practice well, WTC will keep eluding you. What has happened, it has happened for the good and now Team India needs to work hard in Test cricket."