Generally considered one of the most selfless cricketers in the game, India captain Rohit Sharma has been accused of putting his interests over the team's during the defeat against Australia in Melbourne. Rohit, together with the team management, decided to drop Shubman Gill from the side and demote KL Rahul to the No. 3 spot. The changes were made in order to help Rohit open for the side once again. However, the said changes backfired, with both Rohit and Rahul failing to perform at MCG.

Coming into the 4th Test against Australia, Rahul was looking like the best batter in the team. But, the changes seemed to have disturbed his rhythm while Rohit himself failed to provide India a fiery start at the top in both innings too. Rohit now faces criticism over his selfish act which was only his self-interest and not the team's.

"For the first time in his career, he has taken a call for himself. In the past, calls have been taken for him. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli took calls for him to move him from middle-order to opener. Dhoni did in ODIs, Virat did in Tests because they wanted Rohit to fire," former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube show.

"For the first time, captain Rohit took a call and it was totally in his interests. It was not in the team's interests. Let's be very honest. It can't be in the team's interests because Rahul was opening very well. Shubman Gill did well in 2023, he is the second-highest run-scorer. He has played in tough situations also. He was looking good in Adelaide too. But, he had to be dropped from the team," he further said.

A number of former India cricketers including Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar wanted Rohit not to disturb the KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal opening combination but the skipper still decided to. The move also left no place for Shubman Gill in the team despite the batter being one of India's top-scorers this year.

"All this is because Rohit thought about himself, not in the best interests of the team. For the first time in his captaincy career. It didn't turn out fine. India were not able to draw," Chopra further said.

Chopra has also asked Rohit to consider dropping himself from the playing XI against Australia in Sydney, in order to bring a more balanced XI to the team sheet.

"In the team's interest, will he sit out of the Sydney Test? I am not saying retirement, but dropping himself for the Sydney Test, saying 'I am not able to contribute. Okay, let Rahul open the batting, let Shubman Gill bat at No. 3 and let's play Nitish at No. 6'. It will be a fair call to take. But, will he take it? If he doesn't take it, I will tell you why cricketers don't take such calls. Every cricketer believes the entire life must have taught him/her one thing: we can bounce back. We can turn it around. Maybe Rohit Sharma is thinking like that," he added.

"Will the selectors take that call mid-tour? Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, guys, you are on the spot this time," he added.