Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered a fiery press conference on Thursday, a day ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. Gambhir blasted reports that had come out regarding dressing room clashes, stating that debates between players should stay inside the dressing room. While Gambhir promptly clarified that a call on the playing XI would be made only after India had seen the pitch on the day of the Test, another report has emerged suggesting that star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant may be axed from the side.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Pant's performances have been under the scanner for quite some time now. Pant came under huge criticism for recklessly throwing away his wicket both times during the fourth Test in Melbourne. On the first occasion - when he got caught trying to scoop - legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had labelled him "stupid".

Pant has failed to hit a half-century in this series, getting plenty of starts in the twenties and thirties, but failing to convert it to a big score.

Therefore, the report states that the team management have been forced to consider dropping Pant for the final Test and giving reserve wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel a game.

Jurel impressed with scores of 80 and 68 during India A's practice Tests against Australia A, but couldn't put up a big score when he played the first Test in Perth.

For a long time now, Pant's position in the Test team has been indisputable. Having cemented his legacy during India's last tour of Australia, Pant has hit six centuries and seven nineties in just 42 Tests. His wicket-keeping skills have also gone up a notch, and his reputation as a match-winner has only increased. Even during India's last Test series against New Zealand, Pant was comfortably India's highest run-scorer.