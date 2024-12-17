It seemed that Yashasvi Jaiswal had devised a plan to counter Mitchell Starc's new ball threat. However, just two balls into India's first innings of the ongoing third Test against Australia, Starc had Jaiswal caught at forward square leg. After India bowled Australia out for 445 early in the morning session on Day 3, Jaiswal was taking throw-downs before the start of India's innings. He flicked one towards the Australian team's huddle, but the ball hit the leg of Cricket Australia's cameraman.

After his dismissal, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a sly dig at Jaiswal after the youngster failed to replicate his throw-down efforts during the match.

"Five minutes before Jaiswal got out, this is the shot he practiced that whip through mid-wicket, wonderful shot and good balance. And then you go into the match and it's the same shot but he goes aerial, just flicks it. It was the pressure of the game, in practice it's perfect," Vaughan was heard as saying on-air.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was also disbelief over the dismissal, highlighting how Jaiswal managed to find sole fielder in that region, despite plenty of space to pick out the gap.

"Can you imagine the catch would be there? The man just in front of square, acres of space on the on side and Jaiswal hits it straight to the fielder," Shastri observed.

Meanwhile, rain stopped play in the third session of Day 3 of the ongoing Test match at The Gabba on Monday as India still trailed Australia's score by 394 runs.

At Stumps on Day 3, the visitors are struggling at 51/4 with right-hand batter KL Rahul (33*) and team skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) unbeaten at the crease.

Most of the third session was washed out as the rain continued to fall throughout the session. This third and final session of the day only witnessed three overs where the Indian side were able to score just three runs.

